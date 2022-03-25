North Korea says it test-fired biggest intercontinental ballistic missile

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea today said it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said the Hwasong-17, which was fired yesterday reached a maximum altitude of 6,248 kilometers and travelled 1,090 kilometers before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan.

The report by North Korean state media came a day after the militaries of South Korea and Japan said they detected the North launching an ICBM in its first long-range test since 2017.

Meanwhile, in a statement, U.S. Defense Department said Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin held telephonic conversations with his counterparts in South Korea and Japan on the development.

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said they have requested an open Security Council meeting today on the launch by North Korea.

US also imposed fresh sanctions against five entities and individuals in Russia and North Korea over transferring sensitive items to the North’s missile program.