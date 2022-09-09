FreeCurrencyRates.com

North Korea passes law allowing itself to carry out preventive nuclear strike

WEB DESKNorth Korea has passed a law allowing itself to carry out a preventive nuclear strike. According to Korean Central News Agency, Kim Jong Un said, the status of the country as a nuclear weapons state has become irreversible with the newly enacted law.

The law specifically states the North can use nuclear weapons in case of a nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces on the state leadership and the command organization of the state’s nuclear forces, among other situations.

Nuclear talks and diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang have been derailed since 2019 over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

North Korea conducted a record number of weapons tests this year including the firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

Washington and South Korean officials have repeatedly warned that the North is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test.

