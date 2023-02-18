North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile: Japan

WEB DESK

The Japan government said that North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Saturday. Japan’s defence ministry confirmed that the missile flew for 66 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan.

Earlier on Friday, North Korea threatened to unleash an unprecedentedly strong retaliation to any military drills between South Korea and the US. South Korea’s military reported the missile was launched from the Sunan district, north of Pyongyang, where the international airport is located.

North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes are banned by the UN Security Council. Yet Pyongyang continues on with its weapons development, and holds elaborate military parades to show them off.