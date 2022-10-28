FreeCurrencyRates.com

North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast

South Korea says, no reports of damage

AMN / WEB DESK

North Korea today, October 28 fired two short-range ballistic missiles off the east coast with the projectiles falling outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. South Korea’s Military said, there were no reports of damage. Other details, including the projectile’s flight range, were not immediately available. The launches marked the North’s 28th round of missile tests this year.

On Wednesday, the United States, South Korea, and Japan warned that an “unparalleled” response would be warranted if North Korea conducts a seventh test of a nuclear weapon. This October, North Korea fired multiple artillery barrages into a maritime “buffer zone” that was set up in 2018 as a way of reducing tensions with the South during a period of ill-fated diplomacy. It also announced that it had staged what it called “tactical nuclear drills” that simulated showering the South with nuke-tipped missiles.

