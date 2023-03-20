North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile towards sea, latest in a series of tests carried out since beginning of 2023

AMN

North Korea today fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea, off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, the latest in a series of tests carried out by it since the beginning of the year. According to a South Korean military statement, the missile, launched from the Dongchang-ri site on the west coast flew some 800 km before hitting a target. Japan’s Defence Ministry said the missile flew as high as 50 km.

Soon after the launch, South Korea’s Ministry of National Defence said the U.S. deployed a B-1B strategic bomber to a joint air drill, which Seoul and Washington say they are holding to strengthen deterrence. It further said that the deployment of the bomber was planned in advance and unrelated to the latest North Korean launch.

However, South Korea and the United States are in the middle of 11 days of joint drills known as Freedom Shield. North Korea views all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and has repeatedly warned that it would take overwhelming action in response.