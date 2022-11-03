FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2022 07:14:32      انڈین آواز

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles including inter-continental ballistic missile

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles, including an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), today. It triggered an alert for residents in parts of central and northern Japan to seek shelter. South Korean officials say that North Korea has fired an inter-continental ballistic missile designed to hit targets on the other side of the world.

According to a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korea fired a long-range missile and it flew for about and reached a height of around 1,920 kilometre. However, it appeared to have failed mid-flight, according to Yonhap news agency citing sources. As per media reports, the ICBM launch is Pyongyang’s seventh this year, and comes amid concerns that it will soon test a nuclear weapon. It comes a day after both Koreas fired missiles in an escalation of tensions. That exchange saw the most number of missiles launched by the North in a single day.

North Korea’s multiple launches come as the US and South Korea are staging their largest-ever joint air drills, which Pyongyang has strongly criticised as aggressive and provocative.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs at Oval in Adelaide

AMN In the T20 World Cup Cricket, India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in both teams' fourth Group 2 match a ...

Avani Prashanth to lead six-member Indian challenge at  Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific championship

Pattaya, (Thailand), 2 November :  Promising teenager Avani Prashanth, will spearhead six-member Ind ...

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs at Oval in Adelaide

AMN In the T20 World Cup Cricket, India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs in both teams' fourth Group 2 match a ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart