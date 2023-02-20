North Korea fires another pair of short-range ballistic missiles

WEB DESK

North Korea fired another pair of short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast today. It was the second weapons test in just three days. The move came after warning of a strong response to military drills by South Korea and the United States.

A statement released by the state media said two projectiles were fired from a multiple rocket launcher, aiming at targets 395 km and 337 km away, respectively.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s military said it “strongly” condemned the two launches as an act of “significant provocation”. Japan has also detected the launches, saying two ballistic missiles were fired at about 7 a.m. this morning.