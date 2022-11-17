North India expected to experience cold conditions in coming days

Staff Report

Parts of North India are expected to experience cold conditions in the coming days. The north-westerly winds coming from the Himalayas to the Gangetic plains are expected to bring down temperatures in the areas. India Meteorological Department has said that the Western Himalayan region is likely to receive mild to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the next few days.

The temperatures in Delhi are expected to gradually drop by Saturday. In the past week, several areas of Himachal Pradesh has received widespread snowfall and extreme cold climatic conditions. Snowfall occurred in Lahaul, Spiti, Manali and other higher areas. In Jammu and Kashmir, Pahalgam and Gulmarg experienced snowfall and cold conditions.