FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jul 2022 04:57:26      انڈین آواز

North East could play pivotal role in strengthening Indo-ASEAN ties: Assam CM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, North East could play a pivotal role in strengthening Indo-ASEAN and Indo-BBN relationship not only as a means of being gateway to the South East Asian Nations but as a spring board to facilitate bilateral trades and commerce with these countries.

Speaking in the 2nd North East India buyer-seller meet in Guwahati, Chief Minister said that since North East is located in the middle of the fastest emerging nations of South East Asia, the region has the potential to act as the spring board for the emergence of trade and commerce with these nations. He also said that the long international borders that the region shares with South East Asian and BBN countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal) including China gives it a unique geographical advantage for being a catalyst for the development of trade and commerce with these countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess Olympiad in Chennai going to be very exciting: Judit Polgar

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chennai Impressed with the interest and passion for chess in India, Hungarian Grandmast ...

Six Indian teams at 44th Chess Olympiad

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chennai Six Indian teams, a good mix of 30 experienced elite players, dashing debutants ...

 CWG Women Hockey: India starts overwhelming favourite against Ghana 

Harpal Singh Bedi India, ranked 9th , start overwhelmingly favourite as they take on lowly Ghana in their o ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart