North East could play pivotal role in strengthening Indo-ASEAN ties: Assam CM

AMN / GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, North East could play a pivotal role in strengthening Indo-ASEAN and Indo-BBN relationship not only as a means of being gateway to the South East Asian Nations but as a spring board to facilitate bilateral trades and commerce with these countries.

Speaking in the 2nd North East India buyer-seller meet in Guwahati, Chief Minister said that since North East is located in the middle of the fastest emerging nations of South East Asia, the region has the potential to act as the spring board for the emergence of trade and commerce with these nations. He also said that the long international borders that the region shares with South East Asian and BBN countries (Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal) including China gives it a unique geographical advantage for being a catalyst for the development of trade and commerce with these countries.