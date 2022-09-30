Friday, September 30, 2022
PRESS RELEASE 

Non bailable warrant issued against owners of IVF clinic

Agencies / New Delhi

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Dr Reeta Bakshi and her son, Sarthak Bakshi, the owners of Embryo Health Private Limited, located at Green Park, New Delhi by the Tees Hazari Court. The non-bailable warrants have been issued in the case filed by Dr Seema Bajaj who has alleged that the cheque issued by the IVF owners worth Rs 52 lakh bounced due to insufficiency of funds. Besides, they have also been charged with cheating and fraud.

Many other complaints have been made against the duo of similar nature. The court has asked the concerned SHO to secure the presence of the three persons, by December 17, 2022, against whom the complaint has been lodged. They failed to appear in the court on the designated date and hence NBW was issued against them by the court of Vivked Beniwal.

