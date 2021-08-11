No spread of delta plus variant of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister

AMN

Tamil Nadu Health Minister M. Subramaniam has said that there was no spread of delta plus variant of Covid 19 in the State. Speaking to the media in Karur, the Minister said that the sample taken from a deceased person and nine others a month ago had shown that there was no spread of delta plus in the State.

On reopening of schools next month in the State, he said that there was no apprehension among everyone that a generation will become illiterate in the future. A task force committee and medical experts had suggested reopening of schools based on which the Government has decided to reopen them. According to the health bulletin , a total of one thousand 914 people tested positive for Covid and one thousand 917 people were discharged after recovery. The State registered 28 deaths today. A total of 20 thousand 363 people are under treatment in the last 24 hours.