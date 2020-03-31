No shortage of medicines in country to combat COVID-19 outbreak: Govt

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Government of India today said that there was no shortage of medicines in the country to combat COVID-19 outbreak. Chemical and Fertilizers Ministry said, the Department of Pharmaceuticals is continuously monitoring the production of medicines since the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

It said, all efforts are made to ensure production of drugs and medical devices during the period of lockdown.

The Ministry said, the department is also addressing issues of availability, supply and local related issues of medicines with the help of other Departments and States and Union Territories. The Department of Pharmaceuticals is working in close coordination with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Customs authorities, Central and State Drug Controllers, State Governments and Union Territories and various Drugs and Medical Device Associations.

The Ministry said, a Central control room 011-23389840 has been set up in the Department, which is working from 8 AM to 6 PM. National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has also set up another Helpline No. 1800111255, which functions round the clock. The Control rooms deals with issues related to coordination of transport and other logistic services related to drugs and medical devices.