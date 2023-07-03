इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2023 04:26:58      انڈین آواز
No shortage of funds for good startups with strong business models: Amitabh Kant

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Monday, asserted that there is no shortage of funds for good startups, with strong business models. He said that the innovation and startup ecosystem is strongly positioned to find solutions to challenges facing the world today.

He was speaking at The Startup20 Shikhar summit under India’s G20 presidency held in Gurugram, Haryana today. The Startup20 Engagement Group is hosting the two day Startup20 Shikhar summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash said, education and awareness play a vital role in nurturing a culturally sensitive startup ecosystem. He said, India’s recent climb on the global innovation index can be largely attributed to the dynamic startup ecosystem. Mr Prakash said, startup-20 strives to create a conducive business environment across G20 nations and assist sach talents from diverse background to commercialize, scale up and innovation further.

