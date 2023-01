AMN/ WEB DESK

Cold wave conditions gripped Bihar with the mercury dipping to as low as 2.4 degree celcius in the Banka district. Normal life has been affected in different parts of the state including Patna,Gaya, Bhagalpur and Purnea due to icy wind and dense fog. Over two dozen trains passing through state are running eight to twelve hours late behind scheduled time. Air traffic has also been disrupted at Patna and Darbhanga airport due to foggy weather.