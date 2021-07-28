Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt
No recommendation on Covid-19 vaccine booster dose from WHO: Health Ministry

HEALTH DESK

Union Health Ministry has said that at present, there are no recommendations on Covid-19 vaccine booster dose from World Health Organization.

The Ministry said, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to dose schedule of Covid-19 vaccines.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said, so far, no specific recommendation regarding Covid-19 vaccine booster dose has been made by NTAGI or NEGVAC.

In her reply, she also said, the COVID-19 vaccines have been developed very recently, therefore, scientific evidence is still evolving globally regarding duration of protection.

Dr Pawar added that the Department of Biotechnology is supporting the implementation of ‘Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission.

She said, under the Mission, facility augmentation for production of Covaxin is being supported whereby Bharat Biotech and 3 Public Sector Enterprises are being supported.

SPORTS

2nd T20 International between hosts Sri Lanka & India postponed

The second T20 International Cricket between hosts Sri Lanka and India, due to be played today, has been postp ...

Tokyo 2020: India registers victories in Hockey, Badminton, Boxing

India had a good day today with victories coming in Hockey, Badminton and Boxing. In Hockey, Men in Blue defe ...

Upset by shooters poor showing NRAI chief says ” The period of ransom is over”

Harpal Singh Bedi Visibly rattled by the dismal showing of the much-hyped shooters NRAI chief startled eve ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

