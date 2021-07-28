No recommendation on Covid-19 vaccine booster dose from WHO: Health Ministry

HEALTH DESK
Union Health Ministry has said that at present, there are no recommendations on Covid-19 vaccine booster dose from World Health Organization.
The Ministry said, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid (NEGVAC) are deliberating and considering scientific evidences related to dose schedule of Covid-19 vaccines.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said, so far, no specific recommendation regarding Covid-19 vaccine booster dose has been made by NTAGI or NEGVAC.
In her reply, she also said, the COVID-19 vaccines have been developed very recently, therefore, scientific evidence is still evolving globally regarding duration of protection.
Dr Pawar added that the Department of Biotechnology is supporting the implementation of ‘Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission.
She said, under the Mission, facility augmentation for production of Covaxin is being supported whereby Bharat Biotech and 3 Public Sector Enterprises are being supported.