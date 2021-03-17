No railway station being handed over to private sector: Government

AMN

The government has stressed that the Railways Ministry is not going to hand over railway stations to the private sector and the ownership will remain with the Railways.

This was stated by the Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today. He said, Ministry has constituted a group of secretaries to expedite redevelopment of fifty stations under public partnership mode. Replying to another query, Mr. Goyal said that Railways has planned to monetize assets and so far, 87 land parcels, 84 railways colonies, 4 hill railways and 3 stadiums have been identified for asset monetization.