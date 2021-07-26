No proposal to maintain uniform prices of petrol & diesel across country: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri today said that the Government is not considering any proposal to maintain uniform prices of petrol and diesel across the country.

In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha Mr. Puri informed the prices of these two petroleum products vary from market to market due to various factors like freight charges, VAT and local levies.

He said there is provision that the GST council can recommend for the inclusion of petroleum products including petrol and diesel under GST regime.

The minister said in this regard so far the GST council has not made such recommendation to bring oil and gas under GST.

He said prices of petrol and diesel is determined after deregulation of 2010 came into existence during UPA government.

The minister said the prices of petrol and diesel are also determined by oil producing and exporting countries also. He said it impacts the prices as 85 percent of petroleum products imported by India.