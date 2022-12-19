FreeCurrencyRates.com

No one should directly or indirectly criticize our Soldiers: Jishankar in Lok Sabha

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar today said that anybody should not directly or indirectly criticize our Jawans as they are standing at 30 thousand feet above the sea to protect the country. He said Jawans should be respected and honoured.

Minister was replying to the discussion on the Anti-Maritime piracy 2019 bill. Setting aside the criticism of the opposition on the China issue, he said the opposition alleged that the government is indifferent to China which is not true because if it is true they why we sent our army at the borders to deal with any kind of situation.

During the discussion on the bill, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had alleged that China has been adopting full wartime diplomacy and wants to dominate in the South China Sea and Indian Ocean but the government is doing nothing.

