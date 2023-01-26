No offer to evaluate Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership separately: Turkish Foreign Minister

AMN/ WEB DESK

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, it was meaningless to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Cavusoglu said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership separately.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey after Ankara indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership.