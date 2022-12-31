No New Year’s greetings from Putin for US, France, Germany: Kremlin

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Kremlin said on Friday that US President Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will not be receiving New Year’s greetings from Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

As the world gears up to ring in the New Year this weekend, Putin sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of Kremlin-friendly countries including Turkey, Syria, Venezuela and China.

However, he will not wish a happy New Year to the leaders of the United States, France and Germany, countries that have piled unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over Putin’s assault on Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that they have currently no contact with them. And the president will not congratulate them given the unfriendly actions that they are taking on a continuous basis, he added.