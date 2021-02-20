No new case of COVID-19 reported in Nagaland for 2nd consecutive day

AMN

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in Nagaland for the second consecutive day today. While two persons in Kohima have recovered from the infection taking the total number of recovered cases to 11,930.

The recovery rate also improved to 97.86 per cent. The total number of positive cases detected in the state remains at 12,919 while the number of active cases has dropped to 18. So far, 81 persons have succumbed due to the infection.

Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department, in its weekly COVID-19 bulletin issued today, stated that the positivity rate among people coming to flu clinics continue to remain high at 16 per cent. Besides, positivity rate among the household contacts 29 per cent continue to remain followed by government employees at 24 per cent and students at 19 per cent.

A total of 35,098 contacts have been traced by the Surveillance Teams across the districts.