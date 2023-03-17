इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 10:14:34      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

‘No need to panic’, says Maharashtra Health Minister after spike in H3N2 virus cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Amid rising cases of H3N2 virus in Maharashtra, the State’s Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has said that there is no need to panic as the disease can be cured with medical intervention.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai today, Mr. Sawant urged citizens to avoid going in crowded areas, wear masks and maintain hand hygiene and social distancing. The Minister said sudden change in weather is also affecting health and citizens must consult a doctor within 48 hours if they have fever and body ache. Mr. Sawant said that isolation and proper medication will not only prevent the spread of the virus but also help in speedy recovery.

Mr. Sawant informed that all hospitals have been asked to remain alert amid rising cases of COVID-19 and the influenza virus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کے زلزہ زدہ علاقوں کا دورہ

افتخار گیلانی زلزلے کی تباہ کاری اور اس سے پیدا شدہ ہنگامی ...

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart