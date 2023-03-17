‘No need to panic’, says Maharashtra Health Minister after spike in H3N2 virus cases

AMN

Amid rising cases of H3N2 virus in Maharashtra, the State’s Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has said that there is no need to panic as the disease can be cured with medical intervention.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai today, Mr. Sawant urged citizens to avoid going in crowded areas, wear masks and maintain hand hygiene and social distancing. The Minister said sudden change in weather is also affecting health and citizens must consult a doctor within 48 hours if they have fever and body ache. Mr. Sawant said that isolation and proper medication will not only prevent the spread of the virus but also help in speedy recovery.

Mr. Sawant informed that all hospitals have been asked to remain alert amid rising cases of COVID-19 and the influenza virus.