FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Dec 2022 11:03:16      انڈین آواز

No matter what, people like us stay positive: Shah Rukh Khan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind, says SRK in Kolkata

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Amid row over boycott of his film Pathan, the Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said that whatever happens surrounding people like him, they will stay positive.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Khan said cinema brings to the fore humanity’s immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood.

“No matter what, people like us will stay positive,” he said.

Image

Protests have been staged in various parts of the country alleging a community has been offended by the content of the song “Besharam Rang” in the yet to be released movie ‘Pathaan’.

“Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of humankind,” Khan, the guest of honour at KIFF, said.

The megastar also described cinema as a vehicle “for people of different colours, castes and religions to better understand each other”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart