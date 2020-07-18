No marks bar, All who have passed class XII can take admissions in IITs

IITs decide to do away with 75% marks criteria for admission this year

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has decided to do away with admission criterion of minimum 75 percent marks in class 12 this year.

During a meeting, Joint Admission Board of the IITs decided that all qualified candidates who have passed class XII examination will now be eligible for admissions in IITs this year irrespective of marks obtained.

Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the decision has been taken in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several boards. For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 percent marks in class 12 Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their respective class 12 board examination.