Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2020 12:38:23      انڈین آواز

No marks bar, All who have passed class XII can take admissions in IITs

Leave a comment
Published On: By

IITs decide to do away with 75% marks criteria for admission this year

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has decided to do away with admission criterion of minimum 75 percent marks in class 12 this year.

During a meeting, Joint Admission Board of the IITs decided that all qualified candidates who have passed class XII examination will now be eligible for admissions in IITs this year irrespective of marks obtained.

Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the decision has been taken in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several boards. For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75 percent marks in class 12 Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their respective class 12 board examination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

Sports School announces National Football Scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

HSB / Bengaluru The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), today announced a scholarship pr ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!