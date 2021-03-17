No indication AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots: EU’s drug regulator

WEB DESK

The European Union’s drug regulator has insisted that there is no indication that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots. The European Medicines Agency, EMA yesterday urged governments not to halt use of the vaccine at a time when the pandemic is still taking thousands of lives each day.

Ms Emer Cooke, the head of the EMA said they are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 with its associated risk of hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of the side effects.

She noted that thousands of people across the EU develop blood clots every year for a variety of reasons and that there were no reports of increased clotting incidents in the clinical studies of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In addition to the EMA, AstraZeneca and the World Health Organisation have said there is no evidence that the vaccine carries an increased risk of blood clots.