No home quarantine to COVID patients with co morbidity, says Assam CM

AMN / GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Health department not to allow home quarantine to COVID patients of any age group with co morbidity. He held a review meeting in Guwahati today with Health department officials. In the meeting, the Chief Minister also discussed the issue of fixing the rate of private hospitals for COVID treatment and patient friendly reasonable prices were fixed for COVID treatment in both general wards and super-specialty wards in private hospitals.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of Paediatric ICUs, which are being set up at various government hospitals along with functioning of 13 oxygen plants in the state apart from the status of installation of 6 oxygen plants provided by the Central Government to the state.