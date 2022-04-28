FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2022 09:14:10      انڈین آواز

No GST compensation payments for the states are pending for FY 2020-21: FINMIN

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Finance has said that an amount of 2 lakh 78 thousand crore rupees towards GST compensation has been released to the States for the financial year 2020-21 itself and nothing is pending for the year. The Ministry in a statement said that it has so far released 7 lakh 35 thousand crore rupees to the States including the assistance released on back-to-back basis.

It added that currently, only for the year 2021-22, compensation of 78 thousand 704 crore rupees is pending due to inadequate balance in the fund, which is equivalent to compensation of four months. The Ministry said, normally, compensation for ten months of April to January of any financial year is released during that year and the compensation of February and March is released only in the next financial year.

It said, the GST compensation of eight out of ten months of 2021-22 has already been released to States and the pending amount will also be released as and when amount from cess accrues in the compensation fund.

At he time of introduction of Goods and Services Tax,GST, the Constitution amendment provided that the Parliament, by law shall provide compensation to States for a period of five years for loss of revenue due to introduction of GST.

Accordingly, the GST Compensation to States Act was legislated which provides for release of compensation against 14 per cent year-on-year growth over revenues in 2015-16 from taxes subsumed in GST.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart