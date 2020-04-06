UP CM Yogi seeks support of religious leaders in fight against COVID-19
Indians light Diyas, Candles in solidarity to defeat COVID-19 menace
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
Coronavirus crisis: death toll rises to more than 45,000 in Europe
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of people dying
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2020 01:17:31      انڈین آواز
Ad

No evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19; 505 fresh cases reported

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Spitting at public places should be avoided to contain spread of Coronavirus: ICMR

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

As many as 505 fresh cases of COVID- 19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 3577. 275 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals while 83 patients have lost their lives.

Addressing media in New Delhi on Sunday, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said the doubling rate of Corona cases in India is 4.1 days. He said, if Tablighi Jamaat incident had not happened it would have taken 7.4 days.

He informed that 274 districts across the country are affected due to Coronavirus so far. He said, the Cabinet Secretary today reviewed the situation of Coronavirus with State and UT Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries and DM, SSP, CMO, IDSP Staff of all districts through video conferencing.

Mr. Aggarwal added that they have been directed to ensure that the pharma units for manufacturing medicines and medical equipment are smoothly run. He said, all districts have further been advised to make a COVID-19 crisis management plan.

Head Scientist in Indian Council of Medical Research, Raman Gangakhedkar clarified that there is no evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19 yet.

In a recent advisory ICMR has said spitting in public places can increase the spread of COVID-19 virus. In view of the increasing danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are urged to refrain from consuming the smokeless tobacco products, and spitting in public places.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

No evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19; 505 fresh cases reported

Spitting at public places should be avoided to contain spread of Coronavirus: ICMR Staff Reporter / New ...

PM Modi seeks Opposition support in fight against Coronavirus

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday called former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!