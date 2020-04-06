No evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19; 505 fresh cases reported

Spitting at public places should be avoided to contain spread of Coronavirus: ICMR

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

As many as 505 fresh cases of COVID- 19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 3577. 275 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals while 83 patients have lost their lives.

Addressing media in New Delhi on Sunday, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said the doubling rate of Corona cases in India is 4.1 days. He said, if Tablighi Jamaat incident had not happened it would have taken 7.4 days.

He informed that 274 districts across the country are affected due to Coronavirus so far. He said, the Cabinet Secretary today reviewed the situation of Coronavirus with State and UT Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries and DM, SSP, CMO, IDSP Staff of all districts through video conferencing.

Mr. Aggarwal added that they have been directed to ensure that the pharma units for manufacturing medicines and medical equipment are smoothly run. He said, all districts have further been advised to make a COVID-19 crisis management plan.

Head Scientist in Indian Council of Medical Research, Raman Gangakhedkar clarified that there is no evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19 yet.

In a recent advisory ICMR has said spitting in public places can increase the spread of COVID-19 virus. In view of the increasing danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are urged to refrain from consuming the smokeless tobacco products, and spitting in public places.