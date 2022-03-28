FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nitish Kumar’s removes Mukesh Sahani of VIP from Bihar Cabinet

Staff Reporter / Patna

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan today accepted the recommendation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommending the removal of Mukesh Sahani from the post of Cabinet Minister.

Bharatiya Janata Party had requested to Nitish Kumar, the removal of Mukesh Sahani from his post of Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Earlier, all three MLAs of Mukesh Sahni led Vikassheel Insaan Party(VIP) had quit their party and joined BJP.

Before this, the EBC Mallah leader, who is said to have some standing among the fishing community, had said that his move to switch from the RJD-led grand alliance to the NDA camp ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls was a “mistake”.

In the 2020 Bihar polls, the BJP had allotted 11 seats to the VIP from its NDA quota. The VIP contested from these seats and won four. The three VIP MLAs owed their allegiance to the BJP unofficially from the beginning.

On Sunday, before the sacking, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal alleged that Sahani had caused major damage to the fishing community by tampering with the organisational structure of the Prakhand Matsyajivi Sahyog Samiti, a registered society, through an order earlier this month.

