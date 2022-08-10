FreeCurrencyRates.com

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 8th time

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar was today sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record eighth time. Mr Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister for the second time.

Mr Yadav said cabinet expansion will be soon after consultation of alliance partners.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan were Tejashwi Yadav’s wife Rajshri, former CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and scores of party workers.

Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Left parties have extended support to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar had on yesterday quit the NDA, stripping the party of power, before resigning and staking claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs comprising of RJD, Congress, left parties and Hindustani Awam Morcha.

