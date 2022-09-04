Nitish Kumar asks opposition parties to unite for 2024 general elections

Says unity of opposition will change the political scenario in the country

A Hoda / PATNA

Senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked opposition parties to unite for 2024 general elections saying unity of opposition parties will change the political scenario in the country.

Kumar said that the BJP “will come down to 50 seats” in the 2024 elections “if all Opposition parties fight together”. “I am working for that,” said Mr Kumar, whose likely national role is driving political conversations ever since he dumped the BJP last month to form a new government with old allies, Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD and the Congress.

His latest call for Opposition unity came in his speech at his party JDU’s executive meeting in Patna, where two resolutions were passed: One authorising Nitish Kumar to work for Opposition unity, and the other saying there’s an “undeclared emergency” in the country under the BJP.

Mr Kumar, speaking to reporters earlier, confirmed he’ll be visiting Delhi to meet with top leaders of other parties for an anti-BJP front. The three-day visit will begin on Monday, news agencies reported.

Mr Kumar also expressed displeasure over what he called poaching of 5 JD (U) MLAs in Manipur by BJP. He said it is against the ethics of the Constitution.