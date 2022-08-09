Nitish entry to boost UPA prospect in 2024 general election

File photo

A Akhter / New Delhi

With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JDU re entry into the fold of Congress led UPA alliance, the opposition unity got further boost before the 2024 general election. Janata Dal-United was only major ally in the NDA.

The political circle was buzz quiet some time that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will take another somersault and join hands with arch rival RJD and form Mahagathbandhan government in the state.

The simmering tension between BJP and JD(U) gain ground when former union minister R CP Singh was denied Rajya Sabha seat from JD (U) and later was dropped from the union cabinet.

Bihar former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is blessed with charm who can turn his worst enemy into friend and remain in power with ease.

The BJP which had turn the table in Maharashtra has to do lot of soul searching as losing JD (U) in Bihar means it will reduced to number three in Bihar as Mahagathbandhan constitute over 70 per cent vote share comprising of seven political parties.

BJP looks vulnerable as it loses it’s eastern alliance one which he had lost in Maharashtra and Punjab in the form of Shiv Sena and Akali Dal.

The UPA which had 18 parties in its fold and constitues over 60 per cent vote share can throw real challenge for the BJP in next general elections.

Meanwhile the oath ceremony of the Nitish Kumar led grand alliance will be held tomorrow. Governor of Bihar, Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath to the new cabinet at 4 pm.

Earlier, Mr Kumar had staked a claim on the government. He said that a list of supporters of 164 legislators of seven parties including the RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, left parties and one independent candidate has been submitted to governor Phagu Chauhan.

Mr Kumar was unanimously elected as leader of grand alliance comprising JD( U), RJD and Congress at a joint meeting of the parties. The meeting took place after JDU snapped its ties with the BJP earlier in the day.

The RJD and Congress have submitted letter of support to Nitish Kumar to form the government. The decision to part ways with BJP was taken at the JD (U)’s Legislators Party meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar this morning.