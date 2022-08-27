FreeCurrencyRates.com

Niti Aayog to establish 500 Atal Tinkering Labs in Jammu and Kashmir

AMN

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog will establishing more than 500 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in Jammu and Kashmir to nurture an innovative mind-set among high school students.

ATL is the flagship initiative of the AIM launched by Centre to nurture an innovative mindset amongst high school students across India.

The objectives of the AIM are to create and promote an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country via interventions at school, university, research institutions, MSME and industry levels.

The programmes of AIM cover 34 states and Union Territories with the goal of leveraging India’s demographic dividend by inspiring greater participation in the innovation ecosystem.

Recently an AIM team led by Mission Director, Dr Chintan Vaishnav inspected the Atal Tinkering Labs in J&K during which creative students displayed their innovative models and briefed about the challenges they faced while working on these innovations.

He said the AIM is establishing more than 500 labs in J&K schools in the next few years to promote an innovative and creative mindset among J&K students, with the aim to encourage young minds in the field, and challenge students to become producers of products themselves instead of consumers.

The government has directed School Education Department to promote scientific temper among the students in areas such as machine learning and artificial intelligence by proactively engaging them in various experiments and scientific activities.

