FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Apr 2022 01:01:14      انڈین آواز

NITI Aayog launches State Energy and Climate Index, SECI- Round One

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have been adjudged as top three performer states in the NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index, SECI. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant released the State Energy and Climate Index, SECI- Round One in New Delhi yesterday.

The top three performers among smaller states are Goa, Tripura and Manipur.

Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar stressed on the need to convert efforts towards achieving the Panchamrit targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26, Glasgow. He said, the role of the states is going to be critical in this regard. Dr. Rajiv said that governance innovation and mutual learning by states will go a long way in improving outcomes and SECI-Round One is the right step in this direction.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that achieving the ambitious climate targets would require a conducive policy environment to encourage investment.

The report aims to rank States and Union Territories on six parameters. These are Discoms’ Performance, Access, Affordability and Reliability of Energy, Clean Energy Initiatives, Energy Efficiency, Environmental Sustainability and new initiatives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Netherlands  outlast  India 3-0 in Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup semi -final

Harpal Singh Bedi Displaying  tremendous stamina and speed , Netherlands outlasted  India 3-0  to setup ...

Govind, Ananta and Sumit strike gold as India finish with 10 medals at Thailand Open International Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi Govind Sahani, Ananta Chopde and Sumit registered commanding victories against their resp ...

India lose to Netherlands 1-3 in Penalty shoot-out in Women Hockey Pro League

Harpal  Singh Bedi Putting behind yesterday’s shock defeat, defending champion the Netherlands regro ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart