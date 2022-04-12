NITI Aayog launches State Energy and Climate Index, SECI- Round One

AMN

Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have been adjudged as top three performer states in the NITI Aayog’s State Energy and Climate Index, SECI. NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant released the State Energy and Climate Index, SECI- Round One in New Delhi yesterday.

The top three performers among smaller states are Goa, Tripura and Manipur.

Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar stressed on the need to convert efforts towards achieving the Panchamrit targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP-26, Glasgow. He said, the role of the states is going to be critical in this regard. Dr. Rajiv said that governance innovation and mutual learning by states will go a long way in improving outcomes and SECI-Round One is the right step in this direction.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that achieving the ambitious climate targets would require a conducive policy environment to encourage investment.

The report aims to rank States and Union Territories on six parameters. These are Discoms’ Performance, Access, Affordability and Reliability of Energy, Clean Energy Initiatives, Energy Efficiency, Environmental Sustainability and new initiatives.