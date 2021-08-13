NITI Aayog issues guidelines for states to frame policies for setting up charging networks for electric vehicles

Staff Reporter

NITI Aayog has released a handbook to guide state governments and local bodies to frame policies and norms towards setting up charging networks for electric vehicles. The objective is to enhance charging infrastructure and facilitate a rapid transition to electric mobility in the country. The Handbook for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Implementation has been jointly developed by NITI Aayog, Ministry of Power, Department of Science and Technology, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, and World Resources Institute India.

The Handbook provides a systematic and a holistic approach for adoptions by implementing authorities and other stakeholders involved in planning, authorisation and execution of electric vehicles charging infrastructure. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, Dr Rajiv Kumar said, the transition to electric mobility is a global strategy in the fight against climate change. He said, the handbook addresses the common challenges being faced by different local authorities in implementing electric vehicles charging networks. Dr Kumar said, it serves as a starting point for the peer-to-peer exchange of best practices between states and local bodies.

NITI Aayog, CEO Amitabh Kant sad, the electric vehicles ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly and there are several players entering the charging infrastructure market. He said, this handbook provides holistic governance for public and private stakeholders to work together in establishing robust and accessible electric vehicles charging networks.