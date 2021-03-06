Nishank inaugurates New Delhi World Book Fair 2021

AMN / NEW DELHI
UNION Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair 2021 – Virtual Edition. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appreciated that ‘National Education Policy-2020’ is the theme of the book fair.
Speaking on National Education Policy, the Minister said, it has emerged as world’s biggest reform. He said, National Education Policy will develop India not only as the Knowledge hub but will also help in making learners ideal and global citizens. The Minister congratulated National Book Trust and its entire team for holding the Virtual Edition of Book Fair.