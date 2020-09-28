Govt committed to increase public healthcare spending: Health Minister
Nishank inaugurates Jamia new building of ‘School of Education’

VC seeks minister support for establishment of Medical College at Jamia

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today inaugurated the newly constructed building of the School of Education, Faculty of Education, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) through a video conferencing.

The building has been constructed through a grant provided under Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching (PMMMNMTT) Scheme of the Government of India.

In his address the Minister said that Jamia in its 100th year is one of the top institutions of the country after facing so much of challenges all these years. He gave credit for this success to the teachers of the university.

Appreciating efforts of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar and his team in the administration of the university affairs Mr Pokhriyal said that without wasting time Jamia is working on a mission mode and good results are reflection of those efforts. He further said that Jamia will be a centre of hope in future too.

Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor JMI Prof. Najma Akhtar thanked the Minister for providing financial support to construct the new building and requested him for further support in providing ICT infrastructure and other equipments at the new building.

She further said that JMI needs government’s support for establishing a medical college-cum-hospital as there is no government hospital in the vicinity of the university. She hoped that the Ministry of Education will look into this long impending demand of the university in near future. Staff of the university and the people living in nearby areas are feeling the need for a government hospital much particularly during Covid time.

Earlier, Prof. Aejaz Masih, Dean, Faculty of Education gave a brief introduction about the new building. Programme ended with a formal vote of thanks presented by Mr. A.P. Siddiqui(IPS), Registrar, JMI.

