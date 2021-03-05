Nishank congratulates 12 Indian Institutions for geting position in top 100 in QS World University Rankings

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has congratulated 12 Indian Institutions on securing a position in top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.

These institutions are IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IISC Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, JNU, Anna University, University of Delhi, and O P Jindal University.

IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay has been ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur has been ranked 44th in the world for Minerals and Mining Engineering, and University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies.

Addressing the gathering at the unveiling of the rankings, Mr Pokhriyal said the Government’s continuous focus on improvement and reform in Indian higher education has resulted in significant improvement in the representation of Indian institutions in globally acclaimed and reputed rankings like QS. He said these rankings and ratings have fostered healthy competition amongst Indian Institutions motivating them towards global excellence.