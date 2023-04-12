Nisha Dahia wins Silver in Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan

AMN

India’s Nisha Dahiya won silver at the Asian wrestling championships in Astana, Kazakhstan yesterday. This is the biggest-ever medal of her career in the women’s 68kg category.

Nisha, on a fine injury comeback, reached the final but fell to Japan’s Ami Ishii 10-0 and finished as a runner-up. Nisha had defeated China’s Feng Zhou 7-6 in the semi-finals.

Another Indian wrestler, Priya Malik clinched a bronze in 76 kg category. She defeated Japan’s Mizuki Nagashima in the repechage round.

Overall, India have won six medals so far.