NIOS to provide an study opportunity to those Agniveers who are just 10th class pass out

AMN

National Institute of Open Schooling is instituting a special programme in consultation with the Defence Authorities to provide opportunity for further education to those Agniveers who are just 10th class pass out.

Under this programme, these Agniveers can obtain a 12th class certificate by developing customized courses that are not only current but very relevant to their area of service.

This certificate is recognised for both employment and higher education purposes in the whole country. This will benefit the Agniveers to gain adequate educational qualification and skills to take up productive role in society later in life.

This special programme of NIOS will facilitate enrolment, development of courses, student support, provision of self-learning material, accreditation of study centres, personal contact programme, evaluation and certification.

Open schooling system of NIOS, which is extremely user-friendly and accessible to all from anywhere, anytime opens its doors to all the Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme.