Ninth round of talks between govt, farmer unions to take place today

WEB DESK

The ninth round of talks between Government and farmer unions will be held in New Delhi today.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government is ready to hold talks with farmers’ leaders with an open mind and hoped for positive discussions.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had stayed the implementation of three farm laws till further orders. It had also announced the formation of a committee to hear the grievances of the farmers and the opinion of the government.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Shetkari Sanghatana Maharashtra president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute’s Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati were appointed on the panel.

Yesterday Mr Mann recused himself from the four-member committee.

