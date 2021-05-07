1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

Nine States witnessing decline in COVID19 cases: Govt

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that nine states and districts are witnessing a decline in the COVID-19 cases after registering a rise in the cases. However, the Ministry expressed concern over the rise in the coronavirus cases in few States and Union Territories.

Briefing media in the New Delhi today, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry, Arti Ahuja said that there are 12 States wherein active cases are above one lakh. She said, over 16 crore 50 lakh beneficiaries have been administered doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the country so far. Of this, over 13 crore 21 lakh have received the first dose whereas, three crore 29 lakh have received the second dose.

She said, 71 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants have been installed out of the sanctioned 162 plants and remaining plants will be installed by the end of June this year. She added that a total of one thousand 594 will be established across the country.

Giving the details about the foreign aid, Ms Ahuja said, officials of different Ministries and group of experts review the aid received from various countries on a daily basis. She asserted that received items are being processed on the priority basis to the various parts of the country. She added that over 11 thousand items have already been dispatched across the country.

Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi appreciated the efforts of foreign countries for providing the necessary support in this crisis situation. Terming the Covid-19 a global crisis, he stressed on the need for collective action and strategies. He assured that no consignment is pending at the airports.

Principal Scientific Advisor, K Vijay Raghavan stressed on the need of taking the strong measures to avoid the third wave of the pandemic. He said, it depends much on how effectively the guidance is implemented at the various levels.

