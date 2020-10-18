Nine States, Union Territories selected for upgradation to KISCE

Nine States and Union Territories have been selected for upgradation to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE). The States and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir. The Sports Ministry said, the centres have been selected based on their past performances, quality of infrastructure, management and sports culture in the State.

Earlier this year, the Ministry had identified a total of 14 centres to be upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence. The overall number now stands at 24 KISCEs from 23 States and UTs. The assistance to these centres will be provided in the form of bridging the gaps in sports equipment, high performance managers, coaches, sports scientists and technical support.

Speaking about the decision, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, the government is taking the two-pronged approach of developing grassroot level infrastructure and creating facilities for sporting excellence. He said, the KISCEs will be world-class facilities where the best sporting talent from all over the country will be trained to further India’s Olympic dreams.

