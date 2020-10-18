Bihar: RJD, Congress manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs, scrapping ‘new farm laws’
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharief accuses Pak Army chief, ISI of ousting him and bringing Imran to power
3 vaccines candidates developing well in India, one at Stage-3 trials: Health Minister
Active COVID-19 cases in country drop below 8 lakh mark in one and a half months
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2020 11:29:16      انڈین آواز

Nine States, Union Territories selected for upgradation to KISCE

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Nine States and Union Territories have been selected for upgradation to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE). The States and UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir. The Sports Ministry said, the centres have been selected based on their past performances, quality of infrastructure, management and sports culture in the State.

Earlier this year, the Ministry had identified a total of 14 centres to be upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence. The overall number now stands at 24 KISCEs from 23 States and UTs. The assistance to these centres will be provided in the form of bridging the gaps in sports equipment, high performance managers, coaches, sports scientists and technical support.

Speaking about the decision, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, the government is taking the two-pronged approach of developing grassroot level infrastructure and creating facilities for sporting excellence. He said, the KISCEs will be world-class facilities where the best sporting talent from all over the country will be trained to further India’s Olympic dreams.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hero I-League champions trophy presented to Mohun Bagan

AMN / Kolkata The Hero I-League 2019-20 trophy was presented r to the champions Mohun Bagan at a city hotel ...

Top 10 finish again for Akhil Rabindra at the Circuit d’Albi

HSB / New Delhi 24-year-old Bengaluru-born Akhil Rabindra continued his promising run alongside French team ...

خبرنامہ

ملک میں کووڈ 19 مریضوں کی صحتیابی کی شرح، 88 فیصد سے زیادہ

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس مریضوں کے صحتیاب ہونے کی شرح 88 فیصد سے زیا ...

وزیر اعظم نے نیوزی لینڈ کی وزیر اعظم کو مبارکباد پیش کی

نئی دہلی، 18 اکتوبر 2020: وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے نیوزی ...

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکی صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکی صورت ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!