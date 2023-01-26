इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 12:08:34      انڈین آواز
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid in occupied West bank, says officials

AMN/ WEB DESK

Nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, have been killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say. 

The Palestinian health minister warned that the situation was “critical” in Jenin, with many other people injured and ambulances unable to reach them.  The children’s ward of a local hospital was hit by Israeli tear gas, she said.

Israel’s military released few details, but Israeli media said it had acted to foil “a major attack” by militants.

The Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said they were battling Israeli troops in the flashpoint town, where there have been repeated Israeli raids.

Tensions have recently risen in the West Bank as the Israeli military continues what it describes as an anti-terrorism offensive.  At least 29 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank so far this year, including militants and civilians.

