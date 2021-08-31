Nine new Judges including three women take oath as Justices in SC

AMN / NEWS DESK
Nine new Judges including three women today took oath as Justices in Supreme Court of India. They are Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, former Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Justice Vikram Nath, former Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, former Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Justice Hima Kohli, former Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and Justice B. V. Nagarathna, former Judge of the Karnataka High Court.
Besides, Justice C. T. Ravikumar, former Judge of the Kerala High Court, Justice M. M. Sundresh, former Judge of the Madras High Court, Justice Bela M. Trivedi, former Judge of the Gujarat High Court and P S Narasimha, former Additional Solicitor General were also administered the oath of office by the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana at a special function held in New Delhi this morning.