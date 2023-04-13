NIMHANS and Ashraya Hastha Trust signs MoU to implement model comprehensive rural mental health programme

AMN

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences and Ashraya Hastha Trust have signed an MoU in Bengaluru to implement a model comprehensive rural mental health programme in two taluks of India.

The pilot project will be implemented in Munisiyari taluk of Pithorgarh district of Uttarakhand and in Belur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka. Depending upon the feasibility of the project, the programme will be rolled out across India.

The project envisages preventing mental illnesses, and addictions to substances and gadgets and offers therapeutic care and comprehensive rehabilitation services. The local community will be engaged in the exercise.

The project will be implemented for over three years in four different phases starting from resource building and ending with intervention and evaluation. Ashraya Hastha Trust is promoted by K Dinesh, the co-founder of Infosys. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh will collaborate with NIMHANS to deliver the programme in Uttarakhand.