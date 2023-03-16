Nikhat Zareen will be seen in action today at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

AMN

India’s Nikhat Zareen will be seen in action today at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. Four Indian boxers will have their matches today. Nikhat Zareen will kick off India’s challenge in the Championships at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. She will face Azerbaijan’s Anakhanim Ismayilova in the 50kg Round of 64. Sakshi Chaudhary(52kg), Nupur Sheoran(plus 81kg) and Preeti(54kg) are the other three boxers who will represent India today.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex yesterday. The Union Minister Of Port Shipping and Waterways and the Department Of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh, Minister of sports from the Government of Russia Oleg Matytsin, tournament’s brand ambassador and six-time champion MC Mary Kom as well as the guest of honour Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar were also present in a glittering opening ceremony yesterday.

The prestigious tournament is hosted by the BFI and will be played till March 26. India is hosting the tournament for the third time after 2006 and 2018. A total of 324 women boxers from 65 countries will participate in the Championships in 12 weight categories.