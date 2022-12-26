Nikhat to clash with Anamika; Lovlina to play against Arundhati in Women’s National Boxing Championships finals

AMN

Reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain have storm into the finals in their weight categories of the Women’s National Boxing Championships 2022 in Bhopal yesterday. Eight Railways boxers, including 2019 World Championships silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) and 2017 World Youth Champion Jyoti Gulia (52kg), also made it to the summit clash.

Nikhat (50 kg), who is representing Telangana, comfortably won 5-0 against All India Police’s Shvinder Kaur to set up a summit clash with Anamika for the coveted yellow metal.

Assam’s Lovlina (75 kg) too had an easy outing against Madhya Pradesh’s Jigyasa Rajput as she dictated the terms throughout the bout and advanced to the finals.

She will be up against 2021 World Youth Champion Arundhati Choudhary of SSCB in the gold medal bout.

Defending Champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), however, dominated the proceedings with eight of their boxers producing some sensational performance in the tournament.

Last year’s World Championships bronze medallist Manisha (57 kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60 kg) also continued their good run to make it to the final

The ongoing prestigious event has been witnessing the participation of 302 boxers, competing across 12 weight categories. The finals will be played today.