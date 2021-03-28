High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
Night flights at Srinagar Airport from today

AMN

he aviation regulator of India, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) yesterday gave approval to the night flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport.

Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar, Santosh Dhoke said that the regular night flights at the Srinagar Airport will start from March 28. It may be recollected that GoAir and IndiGo were among the airlines that operated successful test run of night flights last week at the Srinagar Airport.

With its start, the summer season of Kashmir valley will see a substantial increase in the number of flights.

AIR correspondent reports, the commencement of regular night flight operations from Srinagar International Airport from today shall certainly mark the dawn of a new era as the move would improve the air connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir and fulfil the long pending demand of public and the tour operators of Kashmir valley. It will certainly help in the economic growth of J&K since Tourism sector forms the core of economy of Kashmir.

