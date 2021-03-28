High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal
US President Joe Biden invites 40 world leaders including PM Modi to Global Summit on Climate
India and Bangladesh want to see stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi
After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Mar 2021 07:07:14      انڈین آواز

Night curfew in Maharashtra: All gatherings banned

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

ALARMED over increasing number of coronavirus cases in state, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra has decided to impose a night curfew in the state. The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by the CM on Friday with divisional commissioners, Collectors, SPs and senior doctors of district hospitals.

The state-wise night curfew imposed will come into effect from midnight of March 27. A detailed COVID-19 guildeline was issued on Saturday with a list of what will stay open and what will remain closed during the night curfew.

Here are the guidelines for night curfew in Maharashtra:

*Assembly of more than five people from 8 pm to 7 am is not permitted, violators will be fined Rs 1000.

  • All public places such as gardens and beaches will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am.
  • People not waering masks wil be fined Rs 500
  • If cought spitting in public places, a penalty of Rs 1000 will be imposed
  • All cinema halls, single screen or multiplexes, will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am
  • Auditorium, restaurants will also be closed although home delivery and parcel service will be allowed.
  • Ban on all religious, political, cultural events
  • Around 50 people allowed at weddings
  • Atleast 20 people at funeral

Meanwhile, as many as 62,258 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours off which nearly 80 per cent came from 6 states, as per the data by Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

Maharashtra reported the highest cases of infections 36,902 on Friday and Saturday taking the total caseload to 26,37,735. The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing; Ankit Narwal, Gitika, Alfiya Pathan to spearhead 20-member Indian challenge in Youth world Championship

(From L) Alfiya Pathan, Vinka, Babyrojisana Chanu, Arundhati Choudhary and T Sanamacha Chanu, who won gold med ...

England beat India by six wickets in second ODI in Pune

AMN In Cricket, England beat India by six wickets in the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz